WATSON,
(Bill) William Edward:
6.1.1926 - 18.3.2019
Formerly of Lower Hutt, died peacefully at Lansdowne Park Village, Masterton. Loving husband of Betty, father of Karen, Raewyn and Nic, Vicki and Jamie. Adored Grandad of his seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bill's life which will be held at 2pm on Saturday, 23rd March, in The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton. In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's name can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance, Life Flight Trust or Alzheimers Wairarapa.
