VEENENDAAL,
William (Willie):
Of Levin. Passed away on Tuesday 7th May 2019, at home after a courageous battle, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband of Tracy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sarah & David Gray; much loved G and poppa of Steile and Lincoln. Much loved son of the late Hendrika, and son-in-law of Dianne. Loved brother of Bert, Kobie, Andy, Yvonne, Pam, and their families. A celebration of Willie's life will be held on Friday 10th May 2019 at 1.00pm at The Funeral Home, 547 Queen Street East, Levin, followed by interment at The Avenue Cemetery. Messages to the family may be left on Willie's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2019