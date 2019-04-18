TRASK,
William Earnest (Bill):
On April 14, 2019, aged 84 years. Husband of the late Jo. Father of Christopher. A loved son and brother of Brian and Betty. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Bill will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, (TODAY), Thursday 18 April, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 18, 2019