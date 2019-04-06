SEWELL,
William Donald (Bill):
At Wellington Hospital on Thursday 4 April 2019. Sadly missed by Marg, Katherine & Pam, Gregory & Bridget, Emily and Nathan, and Bev & Barb.
He's played his last hand.
Following a private cremation, a celebration of Bill's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday, 11 April 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019