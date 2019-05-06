SCRIVENS,
William Patrick (Pat, Paddy):
On 3 May, 2019 at Arohanui Hospice. Loved by his family Cushla, Tina, Tim, Tracey, Michael and Michelle; and by the Barnard, Forbes, Amadio and Hill families. Teacher at HVMC for 30 years. Thanks for the superb care at Arohanui Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Pat at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2019