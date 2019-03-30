RICHARDS,
William James (Bill):
Of Palmerston North. On Friday, March 29th, 2019 (peacefully) at Wellington Hospital 5 days before his 72nd birthday. Dearly loved husband of Anne, much loved Dad of Glenn and Lisa, Julie and Shane, treasured Grandad and Pops of Emily and Oakley; Gabriella, and loved brother of Ian and Anne, Bob and Yvonne.
"Now in the bush".
In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Rescue Helicopter, P.O. Box 593, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to Mrs A. Richards, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Bill will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019