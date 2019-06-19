William ORSMAN

Death Notice

ORSMAN, William John:
Passed away peacefully on
17 June 2019, aged 80. Beloved partner of Dorothy. Much loved father of David and Tim, and father-in-law of Dana. Proud grandfather of Lily, Tessa and Caleb. Loved brother of the late Colin and Harry. Messages to the family may be left in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123 Newtown 6242. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Wadestown Road, Wadestown, on Friday, 21 June 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019
