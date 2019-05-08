MacLEAN, William (Willie)
Charles Nicholl: QSM
Passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at Shona McFarlane Village, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband to Leslie and much loved father and father-in-law to Michelle, Brett and Deanna. A treasured Poppy to Hannah, Jessica, Emmily and Nathan. A Memorial Service to celebrate Willie's life will be held at 2.00pm on Friday, May 10, at Johnsonville Fire Station. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post from May 8 to May 9, 2019