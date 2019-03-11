KELLY,
William Galbraith (Bill):
On 8 March 2019, peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Jean, loved Dad of Bill & Marissa, and Jean. Loved Grandad of Paul, Jim, and Jeanie. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, 13 March 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2019