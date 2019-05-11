Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William HAMMOND. View Sign Death Notice



William George John

(Sprunghub) (Burglar Bill):

12.03.1947 - 09.05.2019

Treasured father to Donna, Lisa, Paul, Kelli and Tracey. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad to many. A really 'good bugger' to his mates from the motorbikes, trucking and Norsewood communities. We were all proud to call him our dad, he was a true legend and he was surrounded by family until the end.

'Dad you have shut

your last gate'

We invite anyone that wants to join us on his final motorbike ride back home to Makotuku. We will be meeting at Terry Longley & Son Funeral Services, 19 Cooper Street, Havelock North, on Friday, May 17, 2019, departing at 10.30am. Drinks and nibbles will be held after the ride at Makotuku Hall. A service will be held at the Makotuku Hall on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2.00pm.







