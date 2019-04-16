HALL, William James (Jim):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William HALL.
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at Summerset home, Levin, on Sunday 14 April 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Audrey. Treasured dad of Annette and Barry, Cathie and the late Willy, Warren and Sara, Grant and Sue. Cherished by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St East, Levin, on Thursday 18 April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2019