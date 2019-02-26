EAST,

William Alfred Charles (Bill):

12.09.1936 - 23.02.2019

Aged 82. Beloved husband to Maureen (nee Butler), loved father to Peter and Sue, and father-in-law to John. Grandfather to Milan, Ben and Ella, and great-grandfather to Miller, Vienna, Cleo, Aston and Rocco. Son of the late Jessie and Alfred East, brother of the late Helen, Jim and David East, and brother-in-law to Madeleine East, Pauline Klouwens, Graham and Pam Butler, and Christine and Richard Newdick. Bill drifted off peacefully after a courageous battle at 7.15pm on Saturday 23rd February 2019, his beloved wife Maureen and son Peter walking with him to the end. Thank you to Wellington Oncology and Radiation Departments, and a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their unwavering loving care and support to Bill.

May he rest in peace

The Funeral will be held at Petone Baptist Church on Thursday 28th February at 11.00am. Interment will follow at Akatarawa Cemetery at 2.00pm. All are welcome.



