DEVONSHIRE,

William Joseph (Bill):

Of Palmerston North. On Friday, April 12th, 2019; (peacefully) at Arohanui Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Zelma for 61 years to the day, much loved Dad of Raewyn Beech, Shirley McBrydie, Leanne and Murray Anderson, Ross, Grant and Christine, loved Pop of his 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

"Forever loved and will always be remembered".

In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, P.O. Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to Mrs Z. Devonshire, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Bill will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at 2pm. From this afternoon, friends are welcome to pay their respects at 21 Henare Street, Palmerston North.





