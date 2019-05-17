BURSLEM, William (Bill):
Suddenly, at Selwyn Heights Hospital, on Tuesday 14th May 2019; in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Diana, beloved father of Emma, Lizzie, Andrew and Michael; dearly loved brother of Bridget Graham, and uncle of Peggy Williams. Loved and respected by his wider family and colleagues.
Now in God's care.
A Funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 100 St Andrew's Rd, Epsom, Auckland, on Monday 20th May at 2.00pm. Messages to Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland.
Published in Dominion Post on May 17, 2019