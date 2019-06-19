BEARD,
William Frederick (Bill):
On June 16, 2019, suddenly at the Wainuiomata Bowling Club, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graham and Sue, Craig and Jill, Lance and Annette. Loved grandad of Matthew, Daniel, Jeremy, Rebekah, and Steven. Special thanks to all of the emergency services that attended for their professionalism and loving care shown to Bill. A funeral service for Bill will be held in the Wainuiomata Bowling Club, Moohan Street, Wainuiomata, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Beard family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019