Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William ALLAN. View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home, Feilding, on Wednesday 20 March 2019, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of the late Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Phil and Lauren, Catherine and Wayne, Rose, Barbara and Simon, Susan and Wally, and Dave. Much loved Grandfather of his 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Communications to the Allan family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Bill at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 26 March 2019, at 11.00am.



NZIFH



ALLAN, William Hugh (Bill):Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home, Feilding, on Wednesday 20 March 2019, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of the late Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Phil and Lauren, Catherine and Wayne, Rose, Barbara and Simon, Susan and Wally, and Dave. Much loved Grandfather of his 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Communications to the Allan family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Bill at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 26 March 2019, at 11.00am.NZIFH Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers