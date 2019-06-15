LANGERVELD,
Willem Hendrik (Bill):
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital surrounded by family, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Mandy & Mark, Ray & Tracey, Rodney & Sherelyn, Bryan & Tania. Proud Grandad of Sam, Kate & Mitchell, Liz & Shaye, Kimberley, Tyler, Connah, Briar, Jarrod, Louis, Jack, Natasha & Zoe. Most proud Opa of Ryder, Ellie, Nixon & Cooper. The family would like to thank all involved in his care and their compassion. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Church, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, June 18, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from June 15 to June 17, 2019