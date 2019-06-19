RANKIN, Wendy:
In the end death came as a friend . . . . Peacefully on June 11th 2019, with her beloved son Sean by her side. Loving wife to Kenneth Dudley Rankin. Mother to Maureen, Debby, Sally and David. "Ganny" to Alexander and Christie, Louis and George Metson; Lily and Brie Crouch; Gavin, Donna, Darren, Craig and Glen Brierly. "Numah" to Isabella and Angus Rankin. She has gone but will not be forgotten.
"I whispered her name and the wind whinnied back,
all the horses in heaven
are in the pasture tonight."
A private cremation has taken place.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019