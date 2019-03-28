HADFIELD, Haddy
(Welby John):
03.03.1956 - 26.03.2019
Beloved husband, soulmate and best friend of Lyn. Old man 'Wizard' of Lee, James and Ashleigh, and best mate to Nero, Glen, and Kovo. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Sandra and Craig, Jan and Brad, Gladys, and Kay, and fantastic uncle to all his nieces and nephews. The last good send-off for Haddy will be Saturday 30 March, 2.00pm, at the Riwaka Club Rooms.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2019