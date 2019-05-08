Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne NICOLSON. View Sign Death Notice



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wayne, who peacefully left us on Thursday, May 2, 2019, with his best buddy, wife and partner of over 50 years, Cathy, by his side. Wayne was a devoted and cherished husband, father to Scott and Todd, grandfather to Abbie, father-in-law to Nic and Nikki, son of Em & Alec, brother of Raylene, brother-in-law to Pete, Tony, Lyndsey and Polly.

You will be forever missed

A service will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, May 10 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019

