NELSON, Warren Bernard:
Passed away suddenly on 11 June 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved son of Wally and Rona Nelson (both deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gary and Annie (Lower Hutt), Brian and Irene (Christchurch), and Steve (Sydney). Loved uncle of Mike and Jo, Phillip and Kathrine, Dale and Toni, and John and Lisa. Great-uncle of Alex, Holly and Paige. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kara Hands would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Warren will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Nelson Family", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019