Warren GUNDERSEN

Guest Book
  • "A much much loved member of the Sievers family for 48..."
  • "Deepest sympathies Chris and family, brother & sisters &..."
    - Richard Leach
  • "Condolences to Chris & Family from Warren's..."
Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
068359925
Death Notice

GUNDERSEN,
Warren Gustave (Gundy):
1.11.1950 - 5.5.2019
Aged 68 years. Suddenly at home. Loving and devoted husband of Chris. Father of Vanessa, Carl and Toni. Gugu of his 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. For those wishing to visit Warren, he will be lying at Beth Shan Funerals, Hastings, until the day of his service. A service for Warren will be held in the Matapiro Hall, 1288 Matapiro Road, Hastings, on Friday, May 10, at 11.00am, followed by interment. Messages to the Gundersen Family, C/- PO Box 2555, Hastings 4120.
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.