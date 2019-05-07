GUNDERSEN,
Warren Gustave (Gundy):
1.11.1950 - 5.5.2019
Aged 68 years. Suddenly at home. Loving and devoted husband of Chris. Father of Vanessa, Carl and Toni. Gugu of his 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. For those wishing to visit Warren, he will be lying at Beth Shan Funerals, Hastings, until the day of his service. A service for Warren will be held in the Matapiro Hall, 1288 Matapiro Road, Hastings, on Friday, May 10, at 11.00am, followed by interment. Messages to the Gundersen Family, C/- PO Box 2555, Hastings 4120.
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2019