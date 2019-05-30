MANNING, W. Rex: ONZM
On 27th May 2019, after a happy 91 years. Devoted husband of June (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and David, Bruce and Suzanne, and Ross. Loved grandfather of Nicki, Hamish, Lara, Nadine, Damon, Marcus, Peter and Jessie. Donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Rex's life will be held at the Tawa Baptist Church, 225 Main Road, Tawa, on Saturday, 1st June, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 30 to June 1, 2019