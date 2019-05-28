Vivienne REEVE

REEVE, Vivienne Rosaltha:
On 24th May 2019, peacefully at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, Wellington. Loving wife of the late Ron Reeve. Treasured mother of Jo-Anne and Kelley, and grandmother of Samantha. A loved sister, aunt and friend to many. Messages for the family may be left in Vivienne's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A gathering to celebrate Vivienne's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Thursday 30th May 2019, at 3.30pm. Vivienne will be buried at Taupo Public Cemetery, on Friday 31st May at 2.30pm.

Published in Dominion Post on May 28, 2019
