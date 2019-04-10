SEWELL,
Vivianne Helen Mary (Viv)
(nee Clementson):
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday 4 April 2019. Much loved wife of John. Cherished daughter of Beverley. Awesome mother and mother-in-law to Jo & BC, Jarred & Jess, and Lauren & Jono; Adored Nani to Chase, Indie, Addison, Mackenzie and Peyton. A celebration of Viv's life will be held at the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Lower Hutt, at 2.00pm, on Friday 12 April 2019. Mary Potter Hospice provided Viv with such excellent care and any donations can be made to www.marypotter.org.nz
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 10, 2019