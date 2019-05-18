GOSLING,

Virginia Gail (Ginny):

Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Aged 75. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Gosling. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Louise Brooks, Greg Brooks and Megan Kenyon, Garry Gosling and Trish Oak, Dave and Rhonda Gosling, Sharyn and Giles Fitzpatrick. Much loved Nana Ginny of Jonathan, Matthew and Amanda, Hamish and Michelle, Stacey, Christie and Thomas. Much loved Nana and Aunty Ginny to many. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Jan and Merv Hill (both deceased), Peter and Noeline Short (both deceased), and Trevor and Lorraine Ronowicz. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages c/- S. Brooks, PO Box 8185, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. A service to celebrate Ginny's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, May 20, at 11.00am.





