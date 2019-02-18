MILLANTA, Vincent Clive:
Of Tawa. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 16th February 2019, aged 51. Adored partner of Anne Fulton. Loving father of Emma, Maria and Vanessa. Cherished son of Josephine and the late Colin; brother of Kevin, Steve, Marinna, Lawrence (dec), Graham and Catherine (dec). Much loved by the Fulton family; Elsie, June, Jimmy, John, Steven and Thomas. Loved by many family and friends. Vincent is resting at home. A service for Vincent will be held at Whenua Tapu Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Wednesday 20th February at 12noon, thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2019