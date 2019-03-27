NUTSFORD, Vikki Jean:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vikki NUTSFORD.
Died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, 24 March 2019. Dearly loved and treasured daughter of the late Paddy and Unity. Loved and precious sister of Dean, Mark and Tracey. Loved sister-in-law to Lisa, Stephanie, Paul and Geoff. Adored aunty to Mathew, Fraser, Christoph, Francesca, Bella, Jess and Grace. A service to celebrate Vikki's life will be held on Monday, 1 April 2019, 1.30pm, at Purewa Cemetery, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland. Please bring a flower from your garden.
State of Grace
0800 764 722
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 27, 2019