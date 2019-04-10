COOK, Veronica:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica COOK.
Passed away unexpectedly on 8th April 2019, in Taupo, aged 91. Cherished wife of the late Captain J.W Cook (Ian). Much loved mother of Catherine, Libby, Miles and Andrew. Loving Granny to all her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. A celebration of Veronica's life will be held at the Village Hall, Liston Heights Retirement Village, 19 Liston Avenue, Taupo, at 3.00pm, on Saturday, 13th April. In lieu of flowers, donations in Veronica's memory may be made to the Taupo branch of the St John's Ambulance C/- PO Box 283, Taupo. All communications C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 10, 2019