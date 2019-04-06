ANYAN,
Veronica Ivy (nee Cotterill):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 3 April 2019, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Sharon. Treasured nana of Charlyene, Nicholas and Sean. Loved grandmother of Jay, Cory, Tyson, Riley and Cooper. Friend of Zonia. A special thanks to Susie, Tina and Rangi for the kindness shown to their aunty and to Jan and Charisma for their compassion during her stay at Madison Rest Home, Levin. In accordance with Veronica's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Anyan family may be sent c/- PO Box 6, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019