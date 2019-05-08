MILDENHALL, Vernice Joy
(nee Carthew) (Bubs):
On 5 May 2019, at Woburn Masonic Rest Home, Lower Hutt. Loved wife of the late Ted. Loved mother of the late Sheryl, Vicki & Robbie, and Dean & Lesley. Loved Nana of Jodie & Andrew, Tanya & Mel, Danielle & Ben, Brooke & Scott, and Kurt & Jamie. Loved Great-Nana of Max, Gabrielle, Israel and Jack. Loved auntie and sister. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Vernice (Bubs) will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knight's Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 9 May 2019, at 10.00am. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019