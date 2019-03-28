Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna KELLY. View Sign



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Woburn Masonic Care Home, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, 26 March 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Stan (Red). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Denise, Sandra, Denise and Tere. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of David and Maureen (dec). A special thanks to the wonderful staff of Woburn Masonic Care Home for their exceptional care of Verna. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the church. A Funeral Service for Verna will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, 43 Kapiti Crescent, Titahi Bay, Porirua, on Friday, 29 March 2019, commencing at 11.00am, with Reverend Terry McIvor officiating. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.







