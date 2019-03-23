HAVEA, Vea:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday 19th March 2019. Loved wife of the late Penisimani. Loved mother of Sioeli, Penisimani, Sinai, Laumanu, Sitani, Ana and Kasimea. Messages to the Havea family may be left online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral service will be held for Vea at the Wesley Methodist Church, 75 Taranaki Street, Wellington, on Monday 25th March, at 10.00am. Thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019