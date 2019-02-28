ARKINSTALL, Vance Eric:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vance ARKINSTALL.
Passed away peacefully on 27 February 2019, surrounded by his family. Aged 73. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Fay. Father and father-in-law of Richard & Paula, and Corry & Pauline. Adored grandfather to Jayden, Lila, Cody, Sophie, Blake, Georgie and Hayley. Brother and brother-in-law of Keith, Gail, Bruce, Colleen and families. Respected by many good friends.
He brought such love and laughter into our lives and
will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice or Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Funeral details will be forthcoming.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 28, 2019