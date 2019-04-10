MERRYLEES, Valmai Lydia:
Passed away on Monday
8 April 2019 at Te Hopai Hospital with Deb and Brent by her side, aged 96. Forever loved and cherished wife of Keith. Dearly loved Mum of Deborah, Brent, Bernard and Ken, and mother-in-law of Shirley, Sharon, Marilyn and Roger. Loving Nana to Kelly, Michael and Kim and great-grandmother to their children. Special thanks to the team at Te Hopai for their wonderful care and support over the last ten years.
Mum, your long journey has come to an end and you can now be with Keith.
Messages for the Merrylees family can be placed in Valmai's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie 6241. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Val's life will be held at St Anne's Catholic Church, 22 Emmett Street, Newtown, on Friday 12 April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 10, 2019