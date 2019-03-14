WALL, Valerie Elsie:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie WALL.
Peacefully at Wharekaka, Martinborough, on 13th March 2019, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Lindsay. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Gavin & Amanda, Craig, Ashley & Rosanne, and Murray & Shirley. Loved grandmother of 12 grandchildren and loving great-grandmother. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Valerie's life which will be held in the Village Chapel, 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Monday 18th March 2019 at 2.00pm.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2019