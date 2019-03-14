Valerie WALL

WALL, Valerie Elsie:
Peacefully at Wharekaka, Martinborough, on 13th March 2019, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Lindsay. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Gavin & Amanda, Craig, Ashley & Rosanne, and Murray & Shirley. Loved grandmother of 12 grandchildren and loving great-grandmother. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Valerie's life which will be held in the Village Chapel, 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Monday 18th March 2019 at 2.00pm.
