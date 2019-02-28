SUTHERLAND,
Valerie Adoree (Val):
On February 26, 2019, peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, with family; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, and much loved mother of Ross and Lynne. Loved grandmother of Christopher, Courtney, Alexander, Jonathon, Ben, and Emma, and great-grandmother of Poppy, Piper and Zoe. Special thanks to Fergusson Rest Home for their special care. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Sutherland family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
