LINES,
Valerie Roberta (Val):
On 21 March 2019 at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village, surrounded by her loving family and friends; aged 85. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late Bob for 68 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol, Robyn and Rex, Brian and Christine and the late Gary, and her much loved dog Roxy. Much loved Nana of Kristina, Joelene and Grant, Jason and Keryn, Blair and Ange; Katrina, Brody and Jen, Nicole and Dan, Anita and Leon, and Adam. Great-grandmother of Flynn and Brooke, Dexter, Charlotte and Aiden, Brandon, Faith and Coby, and Isla. Great-great-grandmother of Aria and Willow. Dearly loved sister of Rose (dec) and John, Pat and Bill, Bob, Phuong and Diana. Many thanks to Access Carers and staff of Shona McFarlane Retirement Village for their kind and compassionate support. A service for Val will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 27 March at 10.30am, followed by interment at Taita Lawn Cemetery. All messages to "the Lines family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019