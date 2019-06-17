CAMPBELL,
Valerie Louise Josephine
(nee Dobson):
Val our beloved mother passed away peacefully at her home in Wainuiomata on Saturday 15th June 2019, aged 87. Loved wife of the late Donald. Much loved mother of Grant, and Bryce. Proud grandmother of Sergio, Thalia, and Melia. Adored mother-in-law of Gail. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Delores & Douglas Jones. Much loved aunty to Lou-Ellen, Emma & Toni; Tessa-Ray, and Renee, and her cousins Gerard and Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington, would be appreciated or may be be left at the service. A Farewell to Val will be held in the Wainuiomata Golf Clubrooms, 334 Coast Road, Wainuiomata, on Friday 21st June 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from June 17 to June 19, 2019