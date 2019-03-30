Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valda SWIFT. View Sign

SWIFT, Valda Sydney (Val):

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th March 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife and travelling companion of Ian. Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Graeme and Rebecca; Paul and Tara and Michelle. Adored Nana of Liam, Flynn, Lydia and Ava (Australia), Joel and Chiara (Lower Hutt). Cherished Aunty to Trisha, Vicki and Shelly. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wellington and Hutt Hospitals for the love, care and attention shown to Val whilst in their care.

You will be sadly missed

and will always be in our thoughts and memories.

All communications to the family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Val will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Monday 1st April 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter Private Cremation.





