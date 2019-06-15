Valda HURST

Death Notice

HURST, Valda Mary:
Peacefully on Tuesday, 11 June 2019, in Wellington Hospital. In her 91st year. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Belinda and Simon. Adored Nana of Olivia, Hamish and Sally. A service to celebrate Valda's life will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, 35 Box Hill, Khandallah, on Tuesday, 18 June, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages for the Hurst Family can be sent to 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2019
