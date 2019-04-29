FLAVELL, Valda
(Thompson, nee MacNaughtan):
Late of Wainuiomata. On 25 April 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital.
Thine shaking hands now lie still forever. May your peace in heaven be as you
wished it to be on earth.
Loved wife of Keith. Loving mother of Peter & Pihuka, Juile & Paul, Steven & Moana, Lance & Nikki, Ross & Rachael and Donna. Loved by all her grandchildren Renee & Rob, Kory, Shane & Sky, Sharnel & Andrew, Lance, Freeman and Raven, Andrae & Gene and Anthony, Jordan, Jake & Kayla and Natasha, Maddi & Tahjae. Her great-grandchildren Tremaine & Sharn, Kayla, Alyniyah & Te Wai, Jayden, Kade and Dravie, and her great-great-grandchild Autumn-Jayne. A private cremation has already taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Valda's life will be held in the Valley Church of the Nazarene, 21 Fitzherbert Road, Wainuiomata, on Thursday 2 May 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2019