O'DONNELL,

Troy Peter Jack:

On June 12, 2019. Darling precious beloved son of Judy and Ken. Dearly beloved brother and brother-in-law of Brade and Tash. Loving uncle of Ethan and Conner. Much loved nephew of Gai and Pete. You were the kindest, most loving and caring person. You will be so desperately missed. We love you to the moon and back, around the world and back again.

"Sleep in peace

precious man"

Messages may be addressed to the O'Donnell family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Mental Health NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tpjodonnell1206 A Celebration of Troy's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, June 17, at 4.00pm.





