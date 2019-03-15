TYLER, Trevor:
|
Suddenly at home on 14 March 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved husband and friend of Joan for 54 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Brian (dec) and Isobel, Colin and Fi, and adored grandfather of Abbey, Hamish, Mia, Hannah and Scarlett. Loved brother of Joan (dec) and Alan Hunter (dec). A service for Trevor will be held on Saturday 16 March at 2.00pm at St Mary's Anglican Church, St Mary's Rd, Waipukurau. Any messages to the Tyler family may be left at the service or posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 15, 2019