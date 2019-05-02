NG, Trevor:
Peacefully at home on 30 April 2019, aged 78 years. Loved husband of Lynette; loved father and father-in-law of Adrian and Wendy, Shona and Mikail; loved Goong Goong of Jaiden and Ryan; loved Yeh Yeh of Brandon, Bradley and Victoria. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, P.O. Box 601, Thorndon, Wellington, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. His funeral service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Friday 3 May at 11.00am, thereafter there will be a private family cremation. All messages to the Ng family, c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from May 2 to May 3, 2019