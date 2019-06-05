MORGAN, Trevor Raymond:

Passed away peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home surrounded by family.

20th May 1947

to 3rd June 2019.

Loved father of Sean and father-in-law of LyLy and Max. Treasured son of Ina and Ray (deceased). Loved brother of Diane and Denise and loved brother-in-law and friend of Don. Dearly loved uncle to Danielle, Stephen, Courtney, Chelsea, Bradley, Jackson and Elliot and friend to their partners. Loved great uncle of Benjamin, Albie, Ida and Millie. Private cremation. Friends and extended family are warmly invited to join Trevor's family to celebrate his life at the Petone Rugby Club on Sunday 16th June from 2pm. The family would like to acknowledge the outstanding care given to Trevor from the Elderslea staff. We are so grateful for the empathy shown to both Trevor and us.



