McKEOWN, Trevor Ray:

Suddenly on Sunday, 9th June 2019, in Masterton. Aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Janice (married for 51 years). Father and father-in-law of Ray and Ange (Auckland), Debbie (Masterton). Poppa of Sean (Auckland). Father-in-law of Linda (dec). Son of Rae and Pat (dec). Son-in-law of Shirley (dec) and Mack Turnbull (dec). Brother of Joan and Warren Carter (dec) (Masterton), Len and Monica (Auckland), Mike and Sue (Auckland), Bev and Stuart (Auckland), Tony and Liz (Melbourne) and their families. Brother-in-law of Bev and Brian Clarke (Gisborne), Joy and Mike O'brien (Tauranga) and Brian Turnbull (dec) and their families. Messages to the McKeown family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. In lieu of flowers donations to Lifeflight Trust, PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen St, Masterton, on Saturday, 15th June, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.





