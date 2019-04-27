LANGLEY, Trevor William:
Passed away on the 26th of April 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Gloria Jean. Father and father-in-law of Graham and Bev. Grandfather to Scott and Jessica. Brother and brother-in-law to Neville and Lois, Joy and George, Coleen and Lauritz, and Brian and Anthea. Uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
Now resting in peace
with his beloved Gloria.
A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 3.00pm.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019