HAYSTON, Trevor James:

At Wellington Hospital, on June 7th, 2019. Father of Nicola and Phillip, father-in-law of Nick and Adam, Grandfather of Georgina and Beth, brother to Ray, June, Brian and Alan. Brother-in-law of Dorothy, Mary and John. Sincere gratitude to the caregivers of Miranda Smith Home Care, Wellington Hospital and Wellington Free Ambulance for their kind and compassionate care. We are grateful that Trevor led a full and active life. He faced into his final years with great courage and determination and was an inspiration to everyone that cared for, and supported him, during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Trevor will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, 1 Langdale Avenue, Paraparaumu. on Thursday 13 June 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

